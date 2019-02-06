Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jay-Z throwing support 21 Savage’s way after the Atlanta rapper was apprehended by ICE this week.

The 26-year-old rapper was born in the London borough of Newham to British parents, according to a birth certificate obtained by CNN.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ICE says he came to the States at age 12 in July 2005, but didn’t leave under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa. His visa expired in 2006.

According to TMZ, Jay-Z called the arrest “an absolute travesty,” saying 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately. He’s going a step further by hiring attorney Alex Spiro to assist with his case.

“We are not going to stop until he is released, bonded out or in front of a judge,” said Spiro. “What we have here is someone who overstayed their Visa with an application pending for 4 years – not a convicted criminal that needs to be detained and removed but, by all accounts a wonderful person, father, and entertainer who has a marijuana offense which was vacated and sealed.”

21 Savage apparently had a visa permit pending for four years before he reapplied for U Visa in 2017. That application may have led to a background check which triggered his arrest.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jay-Z & Roc Nation Join 21 Savage’s Legal Battle With ICE was originally published on 92q.com

Related