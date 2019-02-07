How Stacey Abrams Will Help The Democratic Presidential Candidates Running For Office [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Freshly off the podium after giving the Democratic response, Stacey Abrams is showing that she’s still all for the people. In the response she wanted to make sure her words reflected the goals as well as the ambitions of the Democratic party.

Hours after she delivered the speech the feedback was amazing by her fellow peers. After losing the race for governor of Georgia, Abrams is still helping fight voter suppression and has plans to work with the Democratic candidates that will be running for president.

She mentioned that candidates will have to pass Georgia and she wants to make sure they win this state. Abrams didn’t mention what’s next in her political career, but is making plans to figure it all out by the end of March.

Rickey Smiley believes that someone should Stacey’s name on their ballot as a vice president. Until then she’s fighting to make sure the voices of the people are heard and everyone that is eligible to vote has the opportunity to do so.

