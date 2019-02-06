Fifty-Eleven Years Later, We Finally Have A Trailer For The Being Mary Jane Finale

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the words of the SOS Band, tell me if you still care — about Being Mary Jane.

The last time the BET show was on the air was back in 2017. Since then, star Gabrielle Union has completely moved on, is a mom now, and is shooting L.A.’s Finest currently with Jessica Alba for Spectrum. Original show creator Mara Brock Akil went on to do the CW hit Black Lightning, and the short-lived OWN series, Love Is. And replacement showrunner, Erica Shelton Kodish, ended up singing a deal with CBS TV Studios, so to say people have moved on from Being Mary Jane is an understatement of sorts.

But more than a year later, the network has released a teaser trailer letting us know that the series will be back this spring. In it, Mary Jane Paul (Gabrielle Union) stands in the mirror wearing a wedding gown and veil, as the voices of the people in her life (past and present) creep into her mind. Her mother, Helen Patterson (Margaret Avery), walks in and says, “Pauletta, baby, it’s time,” signaling that the show’s complicated heroin may finally be walking down the aisle.

You’re probably like, weddiiiiiiiiiing? But if you’ll recall, Mary Jane was proposed to in the Season 4 finale by Justin (Michael Ealy). That happened, alongside the nonstop work drama (that also involved Justin and BFF Kara — played by Lisa Vidal) and Mary Jane attempting to be impregnated by a sperm donor after she thought Justin walked out on their relationship when she picked Kara for executive producer of Great Day USA.

With all that being said, we never heard a “yes” from Mary Jane to that proposal, so this could be something in her dreams. It could also be the happy ending fans have been waiting for. The series, which began as a 90-minute BET movie pilot in 2013, is reportedly set to conclude with a two-hour movie. We’ll have to wait and see how it all ends come April 16.

