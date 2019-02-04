After His Nostalgic Super Bowl Performance, Big Boi Announces Dungeon Family Tour & Drops Two New Songs

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams had two of the most electrifying offenses in the NFL this year—but neither of them showed up in the first half of Super Bowl 53.

What saved the defense dominant and offensive lackluster first half was a medley of songs during the during the Halftime show. The Maroon 5 and Travis Scott mash-up raised eyebrows, but one thing we could all agree on was Big Boi showing out for his hometown of Atlanta. Joined by Sleepy Brown, the two performed the Outkast classic “The Way You Move.”

For fans that were left wanting more, there’s good news: Big Boi has announced a Dungeon Family Reunion Tour that he, Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize and KP the Great will embark on. The 10-city tour begins in April at Chicago’s House of Blues and runs through North Carolina.

Tickets go on sale February 8, and while merch hasn’t been announced yet, that dope red satin ATLiens jackets that they rocked on stage during the Halftime performance can be copped on Outkast.com for $175.00.

Further capitalizing off of a very busy weekend, Big Boi also dropped off two new singles: “Doin’ It,” where he pairs up with longtime collaborator, Sleepy Brown, and “Return of the Dope Boi,” where he links with Killer Mike and the Dungeon Family representative, Backbone.

Peep the rest of the tour dates below:

April 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

April 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

April 17 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

April 18 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

April 20 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theater

April 22 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theater

April 23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

April 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

April 25 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 27 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

After His Nostalgic Super Bowl Performance, Big Boi Announces Dungeon Family Tour & Drops Two New Songs was originally published on cassiuslife.com

