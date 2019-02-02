Adrienne Bailon Eats Tuna Salad Sandwich Soaked In Fruit Punch [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
It’s time to alert the authorities, IMMEDIATELY. Adrienne Bailon recently left heads scratching after she revealed that she enjoys a gut-wrenchingly gross snack.
Adrienne posted a clip to her AllThingsAdrienne YouTube channel titled “My Weird Food Combinations.”
In it, she prepares tuna salad with mayonnaise (not Miracle Whip) and adds something egregiously gross to the mix—FRUIT PUNCH.
Would you try any of Adrienne’s gross, weird food combinations?
