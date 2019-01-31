Queen Naija Gives Birth to Baby Renzo [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Queen Naija and boyfriend Clarence White have officially welcomed their baby boy into the world and he’s adorable!
Queen Naija shared a photo on Instagram after giving birth to her baby boy Renzo, with the caption reading “Thank You God..”
This is the singer’s second child, she and her ex-husband Chris Sails have a 3-year-old son, named CJ.
Clarence also shared a photo of his new born son’s little hand holding his finger on his Instagram page.
Congratulations are definitely in order for the happy couple! We wish them nothing but the best!
