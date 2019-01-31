CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Queen Naija Gives Birth to Baby Renzo [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

2018 BET Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Queen Naija and boyfriend Clarence White have officially welcomed their baby boy into the world and he’s adorable!

Queen Naija shared a photo on Instagram after giving birth to her baby boy Renzo, with the caption reading “Thank You God..”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This is the singer’s second child, she and her ex-husband Chris Sails have a 3-year-old son, named CJ.

Clarence also shared a photo of his new born son’s little hand holding his finger on his Instagram page.

SEE ALSO: Queen Naija Calls Pastor John P. Kee A “Fake” Christian After He Accuses Her Of Swiping His Gospel Melody

Congratulations are definitely in order for the happy couple! We wish them nothing but the best!

See photos of Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s baby girl Cairo below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable [PHOTOS]
25 photos

Queen Naija Gives Birth to Baby Renzo [PHOTOS] was originally published on hot963.com

baby , Clarence White , Queen Naija

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close