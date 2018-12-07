Queen Naija Calls Pastor John P. Kee A “Fake” Christian After He Accuses Her Of Swiping His Gospel Melody

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a debate that stretches back to summertime, Queen Naija has allegedly been threatened with a lawsuit after being accused of stealing a melody from a popular gospel artist, Pastor John P. Kee who reportedly alleges that Queen’s Billboard charting song “Karma” swiped a melody from his 2012 song “Life & Favor (You Don’t Know My Story).” The issue initially blew up on social media with fans of the pastor instigating about the two songs having similar hooks.

@Keetwit I will like to make you aware that a woman has stole your song and turned IT into a secular song without your permission her @queennaija she turned the song Into some ghetto mess called “Karma” sue her cause she’s out of line — Chris Williams Jr (@ChrisWilliamsJ1) June 29, 2018

Back in June, Pastor Kee responded to Queen, who prides herself as being a songwriter, for dismissing the claims on her IG live stories. He wrote in a comment, “never would I try to shame a young artist! But be advised I’m not just an old gospel artist! I’m a business man,” he replied. “I’ve been a publisher for over 35 years. This is bigger than her. Staff, producers, management, agents, etc. should have handled this properly out the gate.”

Queen replied on twitter with, “First of all, while I was writing “Karma”… that gospel song was nowhere in my mind. Y’all act like people can’t think of the same melodies, and trust me. That melody ain’t nothing crazy. People will take anything and run with it.”

Here is the tweet:

First of all, while I was writing “Karma”… that gospel song was nowhere in my mind. Y’all act like people can’t think of the same melodies, and trust me. That melody ain’t nothing crazy. People will take anything and run with it. — Blue Rose 🌹 (@queennaija) June 29, 2018

It seems the issue is back on the forefront as Queen Naija released new tweets addressing it:

why is this man tryna sue me for something I didn’t do.. lol ? He need to gone somewhere & preach the word of God. — Blue Rose 🌹 (@queennaija) December 6, 2018

what in the fake church folk is going on ? — Blue Rose 🌹 (@queennaija) December 6, 2018

Listen to two songs below and compare the sound of them for yourself.

What do you think?

Queen Naija Calls Pastor John P. Kee A “Fake” Christian After He Accuses Her Of Swiping His Gospel Melody was originally published on getuperica.com

