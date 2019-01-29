Tory Lanez Releases Diss Song Against Don Q, Future’s Album Debuts At #1 & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tory Lanez wants all the smoke. The R&B singer/rapper just fired back in a diss record against Don Q.

In the song he spoke about Dream Doll as well as took shots are Don Q and some of his friends. Headkrack mentioned that Tory wants to have a battle against J. Cole as well and people better watch out for him.

If you haven’t heard it already, “Black Panther” will be making its way back to theaters. The film won several SAG Awards and for Black History Month they would like people to have the opportunity to see it for free. Disney will also be making a donation to the United Negro College Fund.

Lastly, Future should be pretty happy because his new album “The Wizrd” is #1 on Billboard.

