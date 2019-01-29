‘Some White People May Have To Die’: UGA Teaching Assistant Under Fire For Post

A University of Georgia graduate student is receiving criticism after writing racially charged statements on Facebook.

Irami Osei-Frampong is a philosophy graduate student employed by the university as a teacher’s assistant.

He speaks frequently about race and equality, but some believe he crossed the line when he made a post online that stated, “Some white people may have to die for Black communities to be made whole.”

Another post said: “Fighting white people is a skill.”

he teaching assistant told Channel 2 that he’s confused by the backlash.

“I’m confused why that is so controversial,” Osei-Frampong said.

On Tuesday morning he appeared on a local radio station and insisted that he is not calling for violence, but believes it should remain an option.

“It’s just a fact of history that racial justice often comes at the cost of white life,” Osei-Frampong said. “I didn’t advocate for violence. I was just honest of racial progress.”

University leaders are reportedly consulting with the attorney general on what actions they can take, but Osei-Frampong said he’s standing firm and not backing down.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rappers With a College Degree 25 photos Launch gallery Rappers With a College Degree 1. Honorary: Diddy spent some time at Howard University but never finished. This year he received an honorary Doctorate. 1 of 25 2. Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) Glover graduated with a degree in Dramatic Writing from NYU’s Tisch School of the Art. 2 of 25 3. Honorary: Lil Wayne went to the University of Houston before transferring to the University of Phoenix to take classes online. 3 of 25 4. Mos Def graduated from NYU 4 of 25 5. Honorary: Common attended Florida A&M for two years with an academic scholarship 5 of 25 6. Camron graduated from junior college in Texas 6 of 25 7. 2 Chainz graduated from Alabama State University 7 of 25 8. Lil Jon graduated high school, finished college at Ohio State University in '93 and straight into the music biz. (AP) 8 of 25 9. Producer, Singer Ryan Leslie has a Degree in Government & Economics from Harvard University. (PR Photos) 9 of 25 10. J. Cole has a Bachelor's Degree in Communications with a minor in Business from St. John's University. (AP) 10 of 25 11. Joe Torry has a Degree in Mass Communications from Lincoln University. (PR Photos) 11 of 25 12. David Banner has a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Southern University. (PR Photos) 12 of 25 13. Young MC has a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Southern California. (PR Photos) 13 of 25 14. Ludacris has a Bachelor's Degree in Music Management from Georgia State University. (AP) 14 of 25 15. Public Enemy's Chuck D. has a Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design from Adelphi University (New York) (PR Photos) 15 of 25 16. M.I.A. She completed a program in fine art, film and video at London's Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design. AP 16 of 25 17. Ice Cube earned a degree in Architecture from Phoenix Institue of Technology in 1988. (PR Photos) 17 of 25 18. Stat Quo has a Bachelor's in International Business & Economics from the University of Florida. (TheUrbanDaily) 18 of 25 19. Rapper Sage Francis earned a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Rhode Island in 1999. (Twitter) 19 of 25 20. Talib Kweli has a New York University Theatre and Arts Degree. (Photo: AP) 20 of 25 21. Flava Flav earned degrees in Radio Communications & Business from Adelphi University. (Photo: AP) 21 of 25 22. MC Solaar earned degrees in Languages and Philosophy from the Jussieu Campus of the University of Paris. (Tumblr) 22 of 25 23. Musta Ace earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Rhode Island. (Tumblr) 23 of 25 24. Rumor has it that Plies graduated from a four year college in Miami with a Degree in Nursing. (Photo: EURweb) 24 of 25 25. The late great GURU (Keith Elam) earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Morehouse College 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Rappers With a College Degree Rappers With a College Degree

‘Some White People May Have To Die’: UGA Teaching Assistant Under Fire For Post was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Related