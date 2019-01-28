Man Arrested At UMD College Park, Forced Female Student To Inappropriately Touch Him

Fox 5 DC reports University of Maryland police say a man was arrested for forcing a female student walking on campus to touch him inappropriately.
University of Maryland, College Park police say just before 5 p.m. Sunday, a female student reported that she was walking near Stamp Student Union when a man she didn’t know approached her.
Police say the man then grabbed the woman’s hand and placed it on his groin area. The female student removed her hand and ran to a safe location away from the man and contacted police.
According to Fox 5, officers found the suspect near the bookstore inside the student union. The man, who was not affiliated with the university, was arrested and was charged with 4th degree sex offense, 2nd degree assault and school trespassing/refusing to leave building.
Earlier Sunday, police say a female student was in her room, when an unknown man let himself into her dorm room, got into bed with her and touched her.
