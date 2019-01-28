Student Dies After Eating Five Day-Old Pasta That Was Left Out

via Bossip.com:

Who would have thought a simple food mistake could cost someone’s life.

One student in Belgium thought they were doing the least when they left some pasta out on the kitchen counter for five days. The 20-year-old ate the leftover spaghetti with tomato sauce, and though the move wasn’t completely sanitary, surely he wasn’t prepared for what happened next.

According to news.com.au, the student, known as AJ, became gravely ill and went to bed trying to sleep the sickness off.

The next morning he was found dead in his bed by his parents.

An autopsy proved the cause of death was food poisoning set on by a bacteria called bacillus cereus. According to the Food Standards Authority, bacillus cereus is a spore forming bacteria that creates toxins, causing diarrhea and vomiting.

AJ suffered both these symptoms but just brushed them off as regular food poisoning reactions. He drunk plenty of water with no medication to relieve his symptoms. Unfortunately, the toxins from the bacteria made his liver go into failure, causing him to die in his sleep. His body was found eleven hours later by his "worried" parents who were concerned because he didn't wake up for his college course. The devastating incident was explained by Dr. Bernard, a licensed practitioner who studies and brings light to bizarre medical cases on his YouTube channel. "Many people eat pasta, or any other form of noodles, that are leftover for a day or two and they're fine," he said. "Be careful of food left out for more than a few hours. If the food smells funny, it's always better to be safe than sorry." You can watch Dr. Bernard's commentary in the clip below.

