According to his lawyer, DMX will be released from prison today.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He’s been in jail for a year now on charges of tax fraud and is being released earlier than expected since his original release date falls on a weekend.
Back in 2017, X pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges that accused him of a scheme that allowed him to not pay $1.7 million in taxes.
If he was convicted on all counts, he would’ve had to serve 44 years, but luckily he only got a year. All that is behind him now, hopefully.
See a list of other rappers who served time in jail below…
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Chris Brown In Police Custody In Paris After Rape Accusation
- Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Renew Their Vows [PHOTOS]
- Erykah Badu Gets Booed After Defending R. Kelly At Chicago Concert
DMX To Be Released From Jail was originally published on boomphilly.com