DMX To Be Released From Jail

According to his lawyer, DMX will be released from prison today.

He’s been in jail for a year now on charges of tax fraud and is being released earlier than expected since his original release date falls on a weekend.

Back in 2017, X pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges that accused him of a scheme that allowed him to not pay $1.7 million in taxes.

If he was convicted on all counts, he would’ve had to serve 44 years, but luckily he only got a year. All that is behind him now, hopefully.

