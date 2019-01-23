CLOSE
Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm Her Marriage to Travis Scott?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Fans are buzzing about Kylie Jenner’s post-pregnancy post on Instagram where she’s pictured in the black and white photo squatting and showing off her body. It’s the caption that’s got everyone in a frenzy.

“extraño a mi esposo,” Kylie captioned in the photo, which is Spanish for “I miss my husband.” This led fans to think that Kylie and Travis Scott are married.

Jenner has called Scott her “hubby” before on social media, however, no one is sure if she means it or if it’s just a pet name. Kanye tweeted about Scott being his brother-in-law, but he deleted the tweet soon after posting it.

extraño a mi esposo

