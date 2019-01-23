Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fans are buzzing about Kylie Jenner’s post-pregnancy post on Instagram where she’s pictured in the black and white photo squatting and showing off her body. It’s the caption that’s got everyone in a frenzy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“extraño a mi esposo,” Kylie captioned in the photo, which is Spanish for “I miss my husband.” This led fans to think that Kylie and Travis Scott are married.

Jenner has called Scott her “hubby” before on social media, however, no one is sure if she means it or if it’s just a pet name. Kanye tweeted about Scott being his brother-in-law, but he deleted the tweet soon after posting it.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm Her Marriage to Travis Scott? was originally published on boomphilly.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: