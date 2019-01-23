Future Opens Up About Confronting Jay-Z Over Line On ‘4:44’ Album, Tekashi 6ix9ine To Get New Lawyer & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jay’Z’s “4:44” album came out nearly two years ago. During a recent interview Future addressed a particular line about him that said, “I don’t even know what you woulda done/ In the future other ni**as playin’ football with your son.”

Future mentioned that when he confronted Jay-Z about it he didn’t mean anything by that. He believes instead of putting that line in the song he should be bigging Future up.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is looking for a new lawyer after allegedly being removed. The lawyer is also representing two of the alleged gang members and Tekashi will remain in jail.

Lastly, Chris Brown was released after he was arrested for alleged rape charges. He possibly might file a lawsuit against the woman with the false claims.

