Teyana Taylor Deletes Instagram Page, Addresses Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Rumors have been floating around about Iman Shumpert fathering a child with a porn star that was allegedly involved with him and his wife, Teyana Taylor.

Teyana, who recently wrote a song called “3 Way” that talks about pleasing her man with a threesome, wiped her Instagram clean and fans quickly started piecing together that there may be some trouble in Taylor and Shumpert’s marriage.

28-year-old porn star Alby Rydes has been accused of being the third wheel in their bedroom after having her daughter in November she posted pictures on Instagram, in which Iman ‘liked” and commented on. Teyana Taylor took to Twitter to clear the air.

1. I’ve never seen/touched that girl in my life. 2. My page is gone because I’m upset at @defjam for not dropping my damn “WTP” video on time, per usual. 3. It’s really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth. 4. Iman is not dumb he know I’d kill him 😃 End of story. https://t.co/FCdG0c1VIr — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) January 21, 2019

Furthermore, she expressed that Iman knows better than to cheat on her, confirming a fan’s tweet about what her retaliation would be.

Confirmation CONFIRMATION, the rumors aren’t true. 😩😂😂😂😂 this sealed the deal. I’d cut it while he’s awake. Lmfao https://t.co/ZrjW2si62A — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) January 21, 2019

