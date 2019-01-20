CLOSE
Did Ciara’s NFL Hubby Russell Wilson Clap Back At Future?

The QB is ready for that petty smoke?

Source: 2016 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals at T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas Featuring: Ciara, Russell Wilson Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 23 May 2016 Credit: Apega/WENN.com

Future just dropped a new album, The WIZRD, but a lot of the Internet chatter surrounding the Atlanta rapper is regarding his personal life. That was because he said when it comes to his baby mama Ciara, and Russell Wilson’s now wife, the NFL QB “do exactly what she tell him to do.”

Now it seems that the Seattle Seahawks star took the high road and clapped back at the same damn time.

Yesterday (Jan. 19), Wilson posted a photo Sienna, his daughter with Ciara, and Future Jr., his stepson and Future’s biological son, rubbing noses on the floor. The adorable pic was captioned, “All that matters. #Love.”

Safe bet Future, who is in a custody battle with Ciara, wasn’t too happy when he saw that.

So far nothing from Ciara, and don’t expect anything since she’s been letting the lawyers handle all the mess.

All that matters. #Love

Did Ciara’s NFL Hubby Russell Wilson Clap Back At Future? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Ciara , future , Russell Wilson

