MAGA Hat Wearing Teenagers Mock Native American Elder Nathan Phillips [VIDEO]

via Bossip.com:

A shocking video of teens wearing MAGA hats and mercilessly mocking a peaceful Native American man has gone viral.

Kaya Taitano, a student at the University of the District of Columbia, shared a video Friday of a smiling MAGA standing directly in the face of Nathan Phillips.

Kaya told CNN that Phillips who was at the Indigenous Peoples March at the Lincoln Memorial, saw the teens shouting at a group of black teens who’d been preaching about the bible and he attempted to defuse the situation. Phillips used his drum to begin a “healing prayer” to defuse the situation.

That’s when the teens who attend Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School turned to him and began chanting “build the wall” and “Trump 2020.” One lil MAGA in particular then got in his face: “This one kid just refused to move and he just got in Nathan’s face,” she said. “They just surrounded him and they were mocking him and mocking the chant. We really didn’t know what was going to happen there.”

From another angle. This video was filmed yesterday. But, to be clear, it also happened just like this in every era and every generation in modern American history. pic.twitter.com/qmWq2CkTkx — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 19, 2019

Phillips, a Vietnam veteran, told CNN that he just wanted to leave and the child blocked his escape: “I seen the angry faces and all of that, I realized that I’d put myself in a really dangerous situation,” said Phillips. […] “This young fella put himself in front of me and would not move.”

People are calling for disciplinary action for the students and their high school as well as the Diocese of Covington have promised to “take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion.”

