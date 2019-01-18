Gary’s Tea: Mariah Carey Sues Former Assistant For Allegedly Stealing, Trina Wants To Have A Baby & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Mariah Carey might end up back in court because she’s accusing her former assistant of stealing from her. Gary With Da Tea is also reporting the assistant took photos and videos of Mariah when she wasn’t allowed to.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Da Brat mentioned that the assistant was getting paid a lot of money and that when you work for some people you shouldn’t be allowed to have a cell phone during work hours. A lot of celebrities have issues with trying to find trust worthy people to work for them and it looks like Mariah will be looking for a new person to work for her.

SEE ALSO: We Can All Stop With The 10 Year Challenge Now Because Mariah Carey Won

If you haven’t heard Gladys Knight will be singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl and some people don’t like it. She doesn’t care what others think and Rickey Smiley believes she should get the Pips out there to join her.

Lastly, Trina is dating a younger man and reports state that she wants to have a baby. She’s currently on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” and the two look super cute together.

See photos of Mariah Carey below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: