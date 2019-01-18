“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” To Act Alongside Mekhi Phifer & Bryshere Gray In The Movie ‘Canal Street’ [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip:

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” is taking their talents to the big screen! You can catch them in the movie “Canal Street,” which is a modern-day thriller telling the story of a teen, Kholi Styles, trying to get by in an unwelcoming new world.

After the mysterious death of a classmate, all eyes fall on Kholi, the new kid at his high school. It’s up to his father, Jackie Styles, an up-and-coming lawyer from the slums of Chicago, to defend his son in court and battle an outraged public before time runs out. Jackie fights to keep his faith and prove his son is not the monster the world has made him out to be.

Fans should be excited to know that the film is about community, the importance of faith as well as social justice. The movie is starring Bryshere Gray, Mykelti Williamson, Mekhi Phifer, and Kevin Quinn.

“Canal Street” opens today in theaters and you can catch the trailer out below!

