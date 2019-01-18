Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Relive The Huge Fight They Had At Kim & Kanye’s Wedding [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are a lot of people’s relationship goals–but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their heated moments like the rest of us.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

While on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, host Andy Cohen asks the couple about their reported huge fight during Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding so many years back. Though the they most definitely remember having a public blowout, neither of them really remember why…

See photos of their beautiful baby boy below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: