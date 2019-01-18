Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Relive The Huge Fight They Had At Kim & Kanye’s Wedding [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via Bossip.com:
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are a lot of people’s relationship goals–but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their heated moments like the rest of us.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
While on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, host Andy Cohen asks the couple about their reported huge fight during Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding so many years back. Though the they most definitely remember having a public blowout, neither of them really remember why…
See photos of their beautiful baby boy below!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Pastor Gunned Down While Opening The Church Doors For Service
- Cuba, Omar And 10 Other Celeb Duos You May Not Have Known Were Siblings
- All The Times LeBron James Daughter, Zhuri James Won Our Hearts On Social Media