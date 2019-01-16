Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Share How They Keep Their Relationship Spicy And Why It Was So Important For Them To Go On “Marriage Bootcamp”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Some of our favorite couples in hip hop landed on the show “Marriage Boot Camp” on WE TV. Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have had ups and downs in their relationship and decided to get some help.

The two of them have been together for quite some time and know their soulmates. Tammy smiled as she spoke about Waka chasing her when they first met as well as telling her they were going to be married one day.

Moreover, they decided to go on the show because they felt they needed outside help. Tammy admitted that they have constant arguments and having someone try to better their relationship with therapy could possibly make their bond stronger.

Nevertheless on the show they described it as being in a trap house. They would play spades, make kool-aid, cook and other things.

One thing they didn’t love were being told what to do and when to do it. The couples had curfews and weren’t allowed to have their phones or watch television. Tammy admitted she had to act out of character when they didn’t let her speak to her daughter for long.

If anyone wants to know the couple keeps their relationship spicy by having sexy sessions with each other. In the full interview they also speak on Tammy not getting along with Waka’s mother, Deb in the beginning and gave insight to the other couples on the show.

