In a brand new interview with Genius, Future revealed that he has been lean-free for sometime now. However, he was afraid to let his fans know that he was off that particular drug for one reason: because fans are used to a certain kind of Future.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I didn’t wanna tell nobody I stopped drinking lean,” Hendrix told Rob Markman. “I didn’t tell… Because I felt like, then they gon’ be like ‘Oh, his music changed because he stopped drinking lean. Oh, I can hear it when he changes…’ It just be hard when your fans so used to a certain persona, you be afraid to change.”

If you’ve checked Future’s music for the past few years, his music has been tied to heavy lean consumption through the years. Tracks like “Mask Off” have highlighted his lean intake as songs like “Perky’s Calling” and his feature on Gucci Mane‘s “RR” where Gucci raps, “Future pourin’ lean like it’s motherf***in whiskey,” is allusions to the belief that Future may be the head of “drug music” when it comes to hip-hop these days.

Future’s The WIZRD album drops on Friday. Watch the interview with Genius below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Future Says He’s Quit Lean: “I Didn’t Wanna Tell Nobody I Stopped” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: