Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Legal trouble seems to come with celebrity stardom. At least when it comes to the world of hip hop.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Anyway, I hope Cardi gets through this free and clear – her meteoric has been fun to watch. Hopefully she can navigate through these situations as gracefully as she’s handled making her singles
SEE ALSO: Gary’s Tea: Cardi B Leads With 13 Nominations For The iHeartRadio Awards, Future Thinks Women Use Him & More
Via | HotNewHipHop
Walking onto the set of “Rhythm + Flow,” Cardi B was handed lawsuit papers over alleged fan beatdown.
See photos of Cardi B below.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Cuteness Overload: Photos Of Kenya Moore’s Baby Girl Brooklyn
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Was Kept Away From Beyonce During ‘Dreamgirls’
- 15 Things We Learned About R. Kelly From Lifetime’s Premiere of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’
Cardi B Served With Lawsuit Papers While Walking Onto Netflix Series Set was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com