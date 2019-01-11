Gary’s Tea: Cardi B Leads With 13 Nominations For The iHeartRadio Awards, Future Thinks Women Use Him & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cardi B continues to shine as the rapper just received 13 nominatons for the iHeartRadio Awards. The rapper is nominated for Female Artist of The Year, Hip Hop Song of the Year and more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Many believed that Cardi B wasn’t going to have a breakout career, but she continues to prove them wrong.

SEE ALSO: Trending Topics: Cardi B & Offset Working On Their Marriage, Timbaland Admits He Was In Love With Aaliyah & More

In other news, Future is feeling some type of way against certain females. The rapper mentioned that he thinks he’s been used by certain women and was taken advantage of.

Gary With Da Tea believes that Future really loved Ciara and she wasn’t trying to use him, but the ones after didn’t care about him just what they could get.

Check out some photos of Card B below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: