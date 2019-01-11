Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in a shed behind his business.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Percy Hodges, 70, faces three charges of throwing away or abandonment of dead bodies, which is a felony, reports AJC. Hodges was transferred into the custody of the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, where he bonded out for $20,000, Capt. Justin Wells told the AJC.

SEE ALSO: Trending Topics: Shaquille O’Neal To Help Pay For The Funeral Of 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes, Robber Forgets To Put On Mask While Holding Up Store & More

On Dec. 28, two metal containers and one casket were reportedly found in the shed behind Hodges Funeral Home by a crew hired to tear down the shed.

The crew took them to a recycling plant to sell, but when they were being offloaded, one of the containers opened, revealing a skull and rib bones. The GBI determined three sets of remains were inside the containers and casket.

Hodges allegedly told the GBI he put the bodies in the shed in the late 1980s or early 1990s. The GBI believes the bodies were being stored until they had been claimed or until arrangements had been made by family members.

Other information given to the GBI identified the three as Theresa McClarin, Leroy Dixon and Mamie Fredricks. Anyone with information about them is asked to contact the GBI’s Statesboro office at 912-871-1121.

See photos of Rickey Smiley below. ‘

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human Remains Found In Shed was originally published on blackamericaweb.com