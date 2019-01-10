Mo’Nique Speaks Out On Why Comedy Back In The Day Made Her Stronger & Wanting To Host The Image Awards

Mo’Nique has been in the comedy game for quite some time. She had a lot of humble beginnings and spoke about how back in the day the struggle was very real.

Rickey Smiley and Mo’Nique recall driving nearly 23 hours to only get paid $25 for a show before they were famous. She also thanked Rickey for a joke he helped her with that included baby powder.

Furthermore, Mo’Nique believes that now there is more luxury when you get into comedy in the beginning.

As a comedian you deal with content that can be a little sensitive, but Mo’Nique said, “Comedy is the medicine of the universe.”

During the interview Mo’Nique also spoke about Tiffany Haddish and her performance where people left the room. Mo’Nique believes that everyone goes through challenges, but it’s all about what you do next.

Moreover she’s heading to Las Vegas to do some shows and is excited about it. Mo’Nique wants everyone to gather friends and family for a bus trip to come see her.

Lastly, Mo’Nique opened up about how she would love to host the NAACP Image Awards and not the Oscars. She mentioned the reason she wants to host the Image Awards is because when she looks out she wants to see people that look like her.

