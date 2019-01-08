Is Robert Townsend Trying To Make A B.A.P.S Sequel?

Via Madamenoire:

In this day and age of reboots and remakes, nearly every film and TV show from the ’90s has been thrown in the ring as a possible candidate for an on-screen revival. Robert Townsend is the latest actor and film director to spark a do-over debate on Twitter, asking followers early this morning if they’d be down for a sequel to the 1997 comedy B.A.P.S.

I directed Baps starring @HalleBerry and written by @Troybyer

With all the reboots going on,here’s the question of the day. Would you go see a sequel to Baps? pic.twitter.com/KrlJRPgvE3 — Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) January 8, 2019

Townsend directed the hilarious flick which starred Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle as hood BFFs who go on to live life as Black American Princesses after taking care of an ailing millionaire (Martin Landau). Even though the movie was dragged by critics — Roger Ebert gave it 0 stars, calling it “jaw-droppingly bad, a movie so misconceived I wonder why anyone involved wanted to make it” — it became a beloved classic-like film in the Black community. But that was 1997.

Even then, Ebert, a white man, criticized the depiction of Berry and Desselle’s lead characters as “a hurtful stereotype.” And in this post-Madea, call-out-culture landscape, I don’t see a B.A.P.S part deux going over well at all. I also don’t see Academy Award-winning, 52-year-old Berry going for it either.

Most followers, however, believe B.A.P.S should be left alone and Townsend should, instead, use his talents to revive two of his prior films: Hollywood Shuffle and Meteor Man.

Would you be here for a sequel?

