Chris Brown Ordered To Pay Ex-Manager After Refusing To Hand In Drug Test

A California judge has ordered Chris Brown to pay his ex-manager after he refused to hand over the results of his drug test. Mike Guirguis is suing Brown for an assault that took place in 2016.

Guirguis wanted $3,825 but the judge ordered Brown to pay $1,760 as well as turn over documents that would back up Brown’s claim of theft, his drug history, and documents about deleted Instagram posts.

Guirguis also wanted documents related to Chris Brown’s criminal history and his time in anger management treatment. The case is still ongoing.

