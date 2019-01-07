A Woman In A Coma For 14 Years Mysteriously Gives Birth In Nursing Home

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

A woman who has been in a coma for 14 years has just given birth. The woman, whose name has not been released, has been at the Hacienda Skilled Nursing HealthCare in Phoenix, AZ in a “persistent vegetative state” and recently gave birth on December 29th, Arizona Family reports. Now the police are investigating the sexual abuse that led to her pregnancy.

None of the staff knew the woman was pregnant until she began to moan one day in her room. The nurse that was with her ended up delivering the baby, which was a healthy baby boy. Since she needs 24-hour care, many staff have had access to her room. Due to her condition, she couldn’t communicate to anyone that she was being violated by a staff and that she was with child. Since the woman has 24-hour care, we are not sure why none of the staff noticed a growing baby bump. The incident is being investigated by the Phoenix Police Department.

It’s clear that the client has been abused, therefore no male is allowed to enter her room without being accompanied by a female. She’s been there for almost 10 years after being in a drowning accident that left her non-responsive.

Hacienda Healthcare spokesman David Leibowitz told the New York Times that the facility has began “a comprehensive internal review” of the rules and protocols regarding the safety of the patients.

The facility cares for individuals with a range of intellectual disabilities.

Arizona Department of Health Spokeswoman Nancy Salmon said she must remained tight-lipped about the matter due to legal restrictions.

“Hacienda Healthcare has been in business in the valley for over 50 years, and has an outstanding reputation providing high quality specialized care for our patients. As a Healthcare provider, we cannot comment on any patient due to Federal and State privacy laws. Additionally, we cannot comment on any ongoing investigations. We can say that our patients and clients health and safety is our #1 priority and that we always cooperate, when asked by any agency, in an open and transparent way.”

This isn’t the first time something sexually inappropriate has happened at the facility. A 2013 report from the Arizona Department of Health alleged that one male employee made sexually explicit comments to a patient and was overheard one morning telling the resident he was going to have a happy morning because his penis was erect. That employee has been fired.

