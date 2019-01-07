Would-Be Kidnapper Chases Woman Into Karate Studio, Gets Beat Up In Return

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

According to the Charlotte Observer, a would-be kidnapper unknowingly chased a young woman into a Karate studio where he would eventually leave…beat up.

August Williams, 46, attempted to force the victim into his car before she was able to break free and look for help. The woman rushed into “Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo” in Charlotte, NC and franticly told the occupants that a man was chasing her and trying to hurt her. At that exact moment Williams entered the dojo looking for her, where he met studio’s senior instructor, Randall Ephraim, face to face.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I asked how I could assist him and he stated that he was there for the lady. She insisted that she did not know him and tried to kidnap her.” Ephraim tried asking Williams to leave. However, he refused to do so and became aggressive. The instructor was able to detain Williams before the police arrived.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: