Reward Now Up To $100,000 To Find Jazmine Barnes’ Killer

UPDATE (1/3): Police have released a sketch of the suspect in Jazmine’s death. According to witnesses, he is a white male with blue eyes, wearing a black hoodie and looked “sick” and skinny. Washington also said that the man did not have on glasses and did not have a beard, which was previously reported.

UPDATE (1/3): Shaquille O’Neal and DeAndre Hopkins have both pledged to cover funeral costs in Jazmine’s death.

—

ORIGINAL POST: Houston is still reeling after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday. Now a journalist and civil rights attorney are teaming up to offer a reward for her killer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Initially, journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt have come together to offer a $50,000 reward to find the man who shot and killed Jazmine Barnes Sunday. Other celebrities have contributed to the reward fund and it now currently stands at $100,000.

A community event will take place on Saturday, January 5 outside of the Walmart where Barnes was killed. Her funeral will take place on Tuesday, January 8.

Barnes was with her mother and siblings on Sunday when her mother, LaPortia Washington, had taken them to the store to get coffee when a man in a 4-door red pickup truck pulled alongside them and opened fire. Barnes died at the scene. Her mother has been hospitalized since the shooting. The shooter is described as a white male in his 40s, with a beard. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. His motive is unknown.

Rally on Saturday. Funeral on Tuesday. We should not have to be doing any of this, but here we are. Our reward for the arrest of the killer of 7 year old Jazmine Barnes is now $100,000. Email me today at shaunking@gmail.com with tips and leads. Strictly confidential. pic.twitter.com/IVrLajKJVm — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 3, 2019

The mother of #JazmineBarnes on the fatal shooting of her 7-year old daughter. Killer pulled up to the family in his red truck and fired shots directly into their car. Jazmine died at the scene. Dec 30. Houston. Murderer is a white male, 40s and is still at large. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/OlDWJ0DPOO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 2, 2019

“He took away an innocent child. She did not deserve this. She did not deserve this at all,” Washington said from her hospital bed.

“I just want anybody, whoever out there that knows anything about the murder of my daughter, please step up as if it were your own,” Jazmine’s father, Christopher Cevilla, told reporters. Cevilla has created a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses for Barnes.

“We’re not going to rule anything out. At this point, our focus is identifying who the shooter is and locating him and after that we can determine motive,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Activists plan to hold a Justice for Jazmine community rally in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday at noon.

“I want to make sure that love wins. That when we show up Saturday… that all Houstonians with a heart of compassion who desire justice will show up on Saturday, so Houston can be looked upon as a place where all Houstonians, all Americans can feel safe and comfortable,” said Pastor E.A. Deckard.

Investigators ask all residents in the Wallisville Rd/E. Sam Houston Pwky area to review security video from the morning of 12/30. Looking for a red 4-door pickup involved in the fatal shooting of Jazmine Barnes, age 7. Call 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Reward Now Up To $100,000 To Find Jazmine Barnes’ Killer was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: