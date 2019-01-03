Gary’s Tea: Diddy Might Be Asking For A Refund From Cassie’s Trainer, Why Toni Braxton Really Left Birdman & More [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cassie has a new man and it looks like Diddy paid for him. Gary With Da Tea is reporting Diddy hired a trainer for Cassie a while back and one of the members on his team was her new man, Alex Fine.

Cassie was allegedly trained by Alex and now the two are together. Gary believes that after 10 years Cassie was fed up and decided to get a new man. Alex is not only a trainer, but a bull rider and he better be ready to grab this relationship by the horns.

In other news, Toni Braxton and Birdman aren’t together, but some are saying it’s because of financial reasons. Toni filed for bankruptcy several times in the past and Birdman is having his own troubles with money now and she didn’t want to deal with it again.

We wish them both luck in love when they find it again.

