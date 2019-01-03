CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michelle Williams Joins Cast Of ‘American Soul’

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

2011 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Isaac Brekken / Getty

via GospelGoodies.com:

Michelle Williams will be joining her Destiny’s Child sister Kelly Rowland in BET’s upcoming series, American Soul. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It was announced in October that Kelly would be playing Gladys Knight, and now with the show just a month away, it was revealed that Michelle will be playing Diana Ross. 

Joining the ladies will be Gabrielle Dennis who will play TIna Turner, McKinley Freeman who will play Ike Turner, K. Michelle who will play Martha Reeves, Bobby Brown who will play Rufus Thomas, and more according to Deadline.

SEE ALSO: Michelle Williams Quits Broadway Gig Due To Doctor’s Orders

As the movie centers around the rise of Soul Train and it’s creator, Don Cornelius, Sinqua Walls was casted with the lead role.

American Soul premieres February 5 at 9 p.m. EST. 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Michelle Williams Joins Cast Of ‘American Soul’ was originally published on getuperica.com

american soul , Michelle Williams

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close