Manicurist Killed By Angry Customer After Trying To Avoid Paying Her Bill

A mother of three ended up being dragged and killed by a vehicle while attempting to stop a customer from leaving without paying for their $35 manicure, according to the manicurist’s longtime boyfriend.

53-year-old Nhu Nguyen, was working at Crystal Nails & Spa in Las Vegas, which she owned with her boyfriend of 13 years, Sonny Chung, when one customer’s credit card was declined. The woman told Nguyen she was going to retrieve the cash from her vehicle, but instead, she drove off in a black Chevrolet Camaro; Police report that it was a stolen rental car.

As the customer drove off, Nguyen grabbed onto the car’s rear window, which was broken out. But the woman in the driver’s seat just kept accelerating, according to Chung.

“My wife ran out and tried to stop her, and then she rolled forward,” Chung told the newspaper. “She kept pushing the gas, and my wife fell off, and she kept pushing more, and she dragged her from here to over there [roughly 50 feet away].” Chung continued, “I tried to hold the car back, but I am not Superman. She ran off for $35 and killed my wife — $35 to run my wife over.” Nguyen was taken to a hospital, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

On Saturday night, officers found the Camaro nearby at an apartment complex but unfortunately, as of Sunday, the driver still remains unidentified. She is described as a white woman in her 20s.

