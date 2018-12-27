CLOSE
Entertainment News
Keith Sweat Hit With Tax Lien

Keith Sweat is known for being slow and sensual, but after the R&B star took his sweet time paying up on his taxes the government filed a tax lien.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the I.R.S. filed documents claiming the “Nobody” singer owes $35,147.66 in back taxes that weren’t paid for 2014.

Sweat was also warned to pay up on the Federal Tax Lien or the government will begin the process of seizing property and assets.

These days, Sweats hosts a radio show, “The Keith Sweat Hotel,” and recently made headlines when hip-hop star Jacquees apologized after disrespecting the veteran singer about being the new “King” of R&B.

