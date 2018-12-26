Adrien Broner Got Arrested Just Before Christmas

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Adrien Broner continues to excel at the struggle. The pro boxer got arrested just before Christmas for failing to appear in court.

Reports TMZ:

The boxing star was busted Sunday in Broward County, Florida after a warrant for his arrest was issued for failure to appear in court earlier this month. He was booked in county jail and then released … court records show.

The bench warrant stems from a case dating back to December 2017 … after he was arrested for having no driver’s license, speeding, no registration or proof of insurance. Since that arrest, he’s failed to appear in court several times … which led to a previous arrest in July for failure to appear.

Last we heard from Broner, he was getting sued for failing to pay a $1.152M bill for jewelry. Hope they weren’t banking on that dough for the holidays.

