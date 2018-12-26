CLOSE
Terrence Howard Proposes To His Ex-Wife [PHOTOS]

'Empire' Season 5 - Premiere

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

via Bossip.com:

Terrence Howard and his ex-wife have reconciled. The “Empire” star proposed to Mira Pak on Christmas Day at Crustacean Beverly Hills.

The couple quietly divorced three years ago but they’ve clearly been on the mend. Terrence proposed to Mira with a 7-carat Ben Baller designed ring.

“We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be,” said Howard said in a video he posted on hs Instagram. “It took me 45 years to find you, my love. It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Engaged , Mira Pak , Terrence Howard

