Millennials grab your coins! A major boy band reunion is on deck.

According to Billboard, B2K is reuniting next year for The Millennium Tour. The chart-topping group will hit the road for more than two-dozen dates alongside fellow R&B acts from the 2000s: Mario, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky and Chingy.

The official tour schedule will be released at 9 a.m. ET on New Years Eve (Dec. 31st, 2018) with tickets going on sale to the public Jan. 4, 2019 in some cities and in remaining cities on Jan. 11. Ticket info and further concert details are available at G-Squared Events.

B2K To Get Back Together in 2019 For Millennium Tour was originally published on 92q.com