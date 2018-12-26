Serena & Venus Williams’ Dad Reveals He Can Hardly Speak In New Lawsuit Against Estranged Ex-Wife

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Richard Williams, 76, just submitted legal documents containing damning accusations against his estranged 38-year-old ex-wife, Lakeisha Williams.

In the suit Williams claims that Lakeisha took advantage of his health after two recent strokes. According to documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Williams filed the lawsuit on November 27.Williams has given his son, Chavoita LeSane, power of attorney over his affairs and legal matters, citing that he can hardly speak because of his condition. LeSane, a Florida music promotion executive, acts as his interpreter.

Williams presented papers accusing his wife of forging his signature on mortgage papers, which allowed the transfer of their Florida home, to her name. In the suit obtained by Williams presents evidence in the form of several signatures from 2002 in comparison with the 2017 signature on the deed transfer.

The lawsuit suggest Lakeisha transferred the deed of their Palm Beach, Florida home to her name without his knowledge and then obtained a $152,000 mortgage with her husband’s forged signature.

Lawyers for Williams claim that if he did sign the papers he was in no condition to do so, due to his physical and mental health.

The former coach to two of the greatest athletes in the world, Serena and Venus Williams, has had publicized battle with health concerns, so much so that he was unable to walk his daughter Serena down the aisle for her 2017 wedding to Alexis Ohanian.

Williams filed for divorce in 2017 after seven years of marriage. The couple share a six-year-old son named Dylan.

This is the second suit Williams has filed against his ex. In June, Williams accused Lakeisha of stealing his social security checks and attempted to file a protective order against her, prompting his son LeSane to do the same. In response Lakeisha claimed that she and her son were thrown out of their Florida home by Williams’ older daughter Serena.

