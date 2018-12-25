Watch The Trailer For Jordan Peele’s New Horror Film, ‘Us’

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
A year after Get Out became the most talked about movie and landed Jordan Peele an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, the writer-director comes up with another twisted slice of horror with Us and debuted the trailer bright and early on Christmas Day.
“It’s important to note that Us — unlike Get Out is not about race,” Peele explained to a select audience last week. “It is a horror film. I dedicated a lot of myself to creating new horror mythology and new monsters. I think that monsters and stories about monsters are one of our best ways of getting at deeper truths and facing our fears in society. It was very important to me to have a Black family at the center of a horror film.”
Fans are already speculating what could happen in the movie after the trailer gave us not only familiar faces (Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o) but also a classic score in Luniz‘ “I Got 5 On It”. Watch the trailer for yourself below.
Duke and Lupita are Gabe and Adelaide Wilson and they’ve brought their children to Northern California to a summer beach house that Adelaide used to go to when she was a child. After meeting up with friends and taking in the corny aspect of a summer getaway, things take a turn when Adelaide notices her son Jason (Evan Alex) walking away. Before grabbing him, Jason encounters a figure that noticeably looks like Candyman.
Once the group returns home does the night get even more sinister. A family of four stands in their driveway with the father clutching a pair of sheers and according to Entertainment Weekly, those “monsters” if you will are called “the Tethered.” And it just gets wilder from there once you realize that the Tethered are the Wilsons, only far more evil than they could imagine.
Begin the speculation!
Yeah, we gotta check the movie out when it drops March 15.
IMAGE CREDIT: Entertainment Weekly
