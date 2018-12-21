Soul Survivor: Jeezy’s Son Stabbed In Face, One Person Dead After Suspected Altercation

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Rapper Jeezy’s 22-year-old son Jadarius Jenkins suffered a knife wound to the face in a violent dispute that left another man dead, according to a TMZ report.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Reportedly, law enforcement responded to a dispatch call for shots fired Sunday morning in Georgia and discovered a 37-year-old man had been shot – although it was not known if the bloodshed was a direct result of the two men attacking each other. The unidentified man later died at the hospital, the report said. The altercation is being investigated as a possible homicide. Jenkins received medical attention at the scene and was later released.