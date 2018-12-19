Blue Tragic: Will Smith’s Live Action Genie Look Is Getting Dragged On A Magic Carpet Ride

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via Bossip:
When it was announced that Will Smith would play the Genie in the live action “Aladdin” movie, it was largely assumed that he was just doing the voice for a CGI genie. Well…that didn’t quite happen.
Entertainment Weekly revealed Will’s look and, boy, it is quiiiiite something. The internet saw that struggle pony tail and his bald a$$ head and decided to drag the hell out of Big Willie.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Will did reveal that he will be CGI most of the movie but this is his human disguise. Man, they should have just stuck to the CGI, huh?
SEE ALSO: Will Smith Circling “Genie” Role In Disney’s Live-Action “Aladdin” Film
For now, enjoy the jokes at Willie’s expense.
See photos of Will Smith below!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Meek Mill Speaks On Nicki Minaj’s New Man
- Kenya Moore Shows Off First Photos Of Her Beautiful Newborn Daughter
- Somebody Needs To Get Jacquees Before Keith Sweat Lays Him Out [VIDEO]