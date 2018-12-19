Blue Tragic: Will Smith’s Live Action Genie Look Is Getting Dragged On A Magic Carpet Ride

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip:

When it was announced that Will Smith would play the Genie in the live action “Aladdin” movie, it was largely assumed that he was just doing the voice for a CGI genie. Well…that didn’t quite happen.

We can show you the world… of Disney’s live-action #Aladdin! Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue: https://t.co/Kwkcdfen5v pic.twitter.com/7NbyiRRcLH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2018

Entertainment Weekly revealed Will’s look and, boy, it is quiiiiite something. The internet saw that struggle pony tail and his bald a$$ head and decided to drag the hell out of Big Willie.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Will did reveal that he will be CGI most of the movie but this is his human disguise. Man, they should have just stuck to the CGI, huh?

SEE ALSO: Will Smith Circling “Genie” Role In Disney’s Live-Action “Aladdin” Film

For now, enjoy the jokes at Willie’s expense.

Looks like the Sinbad genie from the Shazam movie that existed but never really existed. https://t.co/tAhO22frkb — King Kortney, PhD ✊🏿 (@fakerapper) December 19, 2018

Now, this is a story all about how

My life got flipped-turned upside down

And I'd like to take a minute

Just sit right there

I'll tell you how I became the genie of a town called Agrabah pic.twitter.com/WZizYN4t3n — Igor Pontes ポンテス (@pontes_igor) December 19, 2018

What could Will Smith possibly have done to deserve this? Jada is gonna have to do a whole episode of “Read Table Talk” about this hair piece. pic.twitter.com/wMm5fysIg0 — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) December 19, 2018

Will Smith as Genie pic.twitter.com/KhiocIu2DW — Don Fonso 🇹🇹🇻🇪 (@fonzfranc) December 19, 2018

The new Aladdin Movie with Will Smith looks good! pic.twitter.com/pU3DiUZXET — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) December 19, 2018

See photos of Will Smith below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: