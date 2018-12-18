Skipping Home for the Holidays? Here Are the Best Cities to Hit Up Instead

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

For WalletHub’s latest report, they took a look at the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on 31 key indicators of a fun (and affordable) Christmas. Between the pressure to uphold traditions and the strain the holidays put on your wallet, it’s no wonder why Christmas is also one of the most stressful times of the year. But not in 2018! Perhaps you feel as apathetic as I do. Or maybe you’re just looking for an adventure. Whichever boat you fall in, WalletHub’s list of the best places to celebrate Christmas might just have you booking a last-minute ticket.

Check out the stats below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Best Cities for Christmas Celebrations

1 Orlando, FL

2 Las Vegas, NV

3 New York, NY

4 Atlanta, GA

5 Pittsburgh, PA

6 San Francisco, CA

7 Los Angeles, CA

8 Chicago, IL

9 Seattle, WA

10 Dallas, TX

11 St. Louis, MO

12 Washington, DC

13 Cincinnati, OH

14 Birmingham, AL

15 Denver, CO

16 Houston, TX

17 Portland, OR

18 Tampa, FL

19 Miami, FL

20 Austin, TX

Highlights

Want the lowest-prices Christmas party ticket? Fresno, California has the lowest average price at $9.00, which is 5.4 times lower than in Plano, Texas, where the average ticket will cost you $48.21.

If you’re looking for variety, New York has the most Christmas events per square root of the population (surprise!), while Wichita, Kansas has the fewest (but ain’t nobody tryna go there anyway).

Miami has the most Christmas tree farms per square root of the population, and I can attest (they are literally ev-er-y-where during holiday season). Fort Worth, Texas is the city with the fewest.

Orlando, Florida, has the most gift shops per square root of the population, while Garland, Texas has the fewest.

If you have a lot of kids in your life, New York is the toy store mecca.

Check out the rest of the stats here.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Skipping Home for the Holidays? Here Are the Best Cities to Hit Up Instead was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: