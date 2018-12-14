News
11-Year-Old Donates Gifts To Help Homeless [VIDEO]

Christmas Lights

Source: Pixabay/jill111 / Pixabay/jill111

11-year-old Jaxon Turner, of Plano, TX, is back at it again. Last time, he was raising money to feed the homeless. This time, he has been collecting donations and raising money to help donate gifts to help homeless kids this year for the holidays.

SEE ALSO: 11-Year-Old Jaxson Turner Raised Over $12,000 To Feed Homeless In Dallas [VIDEO]

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

