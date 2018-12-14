11-Year-Old Donates Gifts To Help Homeless [VIDEO]

11-year-old Jaxon Turner, of Plano, TX, is back at it again. Last time, he was raising money to feed the homeless. This time, he has been collecting donations and raising money to help donate gifts to help homeless kids this year for the holidays.

So grateful! @TVNewsBrooke Boy Forgoes Christmas, Gifts Holiday Presents To Homeless Children Instead https://t.co/Lhfye4EvR5 — Jaxson Turner N2Y2C (@JaxsonTurnerCF) December 14, 2018

