Gary’s Tea: Ciara Is Taking Future To Court Over Son’s Travel Schedule, Nicki Minaj Is Ready To Get Married & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It looks like Ciara is ready to take Future to court. She allegedly is upset because the schedule for Future Jr. isn’t working and he’s terrible at keeping promises to his son.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The singer would like a better schedule as well as possibly get mediation so they can communicate about it better. Rickey Smiley mentioned that with that schedule she can’t dictate where their son can and cannot go, but we will see what happens.

SEE ALSO: Ciara To Co-Host Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve AGAIN!

In other news, Nicki Minaj recently celebrated her birthday with her new boo. Word on the street is she’s very happy with him and is talking about marriage as well as having a baby. Nicki dated this young man back in the day and recently got back with him.

See photos of Ciara below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: