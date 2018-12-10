Rest In Peace: ‘Power’ Cast Reacts As Beloved Crew Member Dies On Set

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The #PowerTV team is taking some time to mourn after one of their own suffered a fatal incident on set early Monday, December 10. Producers have reportedly stopped production out of respect for the family and crew. Page Six reports:

“The Starz drama Power shut down production after a car crash at a Brooklyn shooting location killed a longtime crewmember early Monday. Filming for the show’s sixth season was postponed out of respect for the family of Pedro Jimenez, 63, and to allow cast and crew time to grieve, a Starz spokeswoman told The Post.”

Jimenez was a parking production assistant who’d reportedly been working on the set since 2014. According to the site, he was killed when a coworker ran into him as he set up traffic cones for a shoot on Douglas Street in Cobble Hill. Members of the cast are speaking out as news of their team member’s death circulates.

From Naturi Naughton:

“Truly shocked and saddened! Losing one of our own really hit home today! Tomorrow is not promised y’all! Live fully today! My thoughts and prayers are with the Jimenez family. #speechless #prayersUP.”

From Omari Hardwick:

“I sit next to my family as I type this post of a day gone the worst. Started as a regular ole work day for everyone of us. Ironically for me the night prior saw me as part of the special CNN Heroes annual gala honoring local yet worldwide heroes. I found myself presenting to 1 of those heroes. And now, as the man who was given the challenge of quarterbacking this very formidable team into 6 successful seasons of play, I find myself presenting along with my colleagues & producers this tragic tragic news of one of our work family members losing his life on the job. Unless under a rock ….all of you who have rooted for me & this show…..have heard me pay homage to our crew over & over again. I was born a team player & will leave this earth as one. On this “just another work day,” we all were & are faced with the harshest of realities that a wife has lost her husband, children their father & friends….their beautiful hardworking GRACIOUS Pedro. As the QB of this show & as the face of the network, this has of course affected me. But as a person in communication & exchange of spirit as much as I was with good ole Pedro…I’m rocked.”

From 50 Cent:

“I just learned we lost Pedro Jimenez, a member of the Power production team early this morning. My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family.

From Joseph Sikora:

“Pedro Jimenez, a member of the POWER family, lost his life today. Thank you for always having a smile and bringing so much love with you to set. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.”

From Lala Anthony:

“Thank you Omari for these much needed words today. On behalf of myself and my Power family…prayers and love to our GRACIOUS Pedro and the Jimenez family; it’s a sad day. Love more. Live more. Laugh more. Rest In Heaven Dear Pedro.”

