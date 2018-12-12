Rickey Smiley For Real Recap: Rickey Heads To Homecoming With Bell Biv DeVoe, Preps For His Grandfather’s Passing & More

In the latest episode of Rickey Smiley For Real, Rickey Smiley returned to his alma mater Alabama State University with the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” radio crew for homecoming.

Rickey’s a natural crowd-pleaser, commanding the stage with jam-packed jokes and high energy that is matched only by the hype crowd and marching band. Rickey interviewed legendary group Bell Biv DeVoe and discussed the initial moment the R&B crooners hit super-stardom after branching off from New Edition.

“It’s the very first show we did actually and they made us take the headliner slot. The people, 18,000 strong, were in their seats [shouting] BBD, BBD!” Ronnie DeVoe said. “We went on to smash it for an hour and fifteen minutes and at that moment we felt like we are definitely on.”

Back in Atlanta, Beyonce reunited with her mother who has struggled with substance abuse and introduced her to her son. She was eager to rebuild a relationship with her estranged parent in hopes of becoming a stronger family unit.

Meanwhile, we saw Rickey spend precious time with his 92-year-old grandfather, Ernest Smiley, who was in his final stages of life. Earnest has since passed and while it’s a somber moment for Rickey, he keeps the mood light and Ernest’s spirits are high as they exchange some laughs like the good old times.

“You are my number one grandson,” Ernest says. “If I am his number one grandson, it’s because I bring him that Crown and Coke and that Hennessy,” Rickey jokes.

Also this week, Juicy finds a new beau which causes Gary with da Tea some concern. Gary and Lisa Wudiscover some racy photos and videos of him on the internet, exposing some naked truths. While feeling protective over his friend, Gary admits he’s not surprised as Juicy once managed a group of male exotic dancers.Is Juicy in love with a stripper? Tune in to find out just how juicy this romance is on the next season finale episode premiering on Tuesday, December 18 at 8 p.m./7C.

