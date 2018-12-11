Maybe Millennials Aren’t So Bad at Managing Money After All

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Look. Y’all have got to stop talking smack about us millennials, especially when it comes to our money. You know why? Because we are the rulers of this making something out of nothing sh*t. Like, do you realize most of us entered the job world during one of the worst economic climates ever? And are STILL out here setting savings goals, including for our kids’ educations?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Nevermind the fact that many of us have been laid off multiple times. If you ask us, we’d say we’re doing pretty damn well considering the circumstances—we’re doing the best with what we’ve got, damnit.

And that’s precisely what Bank of America’s 2018 Better Money Habits Millennial Report proves. In fact, according to the survey—in which 1,500 participants from 18-71 shared their personal finance views—millennials are just as cash savvy as, if not more than, Baby Boomers and Generation Xers.

Millennials don’t spend money all that differently from past generations. They just have less of it. https://t.co/ckWT3K1hsX — Slate (@Slate) December 11, 2018

“Millennials deserve more credit—both from themselves and from others— for their mindfulness when it comes to money and their lives,” Andrew Plepler, Global Head of Environmental, Social and Governance at Bank of America, said in a statement about the survey. “Let’s not forget, many millennials entered the workforce during the most severe economic downturn since the Great Depression. However, they seem to have weathered the storm quite admirably.”

We’d agree. Not only are 63 percent saving cash, but 54 percent are also budgeting, 57 percent have a savings goal, and 59 percent say they feel financially secure.

Still, as to be expected, many of them still find themselves stressing over money, especially considering the negative stereotypes brought upon them. 20 percent fear not being able to afford a home, 24 percent are concerned about their career path, and—of course—17 percent are worried about student loans.

Good thing millennials are also more likely to ask for raises than older generations. This means that, while money may be a major issue, they’re highly likely to do what they need to in order to increase their cash flow, which is crucial, because another study found that they’re the brokest generation to date.

Read more from Bank of America’s report here.

Maybe Millennials Aren’t So Bad at Managing Money After All was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: