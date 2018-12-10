Eddie Murphy To Host The Oscars?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Who will be hosting the Oscars is still a question many people want answered. Kevin Hart stepped down after homophobic tweets from several years ago came out.

The Oscars asked him to apologize, but Kevin didn’t want to. Nearly a day later he spoke out about it and now, Eddie Murphy is allegedly being tapped for the event.

In other news, Grammy Award nominations came out and some were shocked to see Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” didn’t make the cut. Headkrack mentioned he believes that she deserved at least a nomination.

Lastly, Buju Banton was released from prison after seven years. Many compare him to Bob Marly minus some of the messaging.

See photos of Twitter reacting to Kevin Hart hosting the Oscars below.

