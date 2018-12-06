Ohio Woman Arrested For Dumping Hot Grease On Victim During Argument

NBC 4i reports that she now faces a charge of felonious assault. She already had two outstanding warrants for criminal damaging or endangering when she was arrested.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

Prior to this arrest, the news station reports that Thompson was accused twice between November 2016 and March 2017 of throwing rocks at a male neighbor’s windows, breaking them in the most recent offense, police wrote in criminal complaints.

She also was charged with assault and criminal damaging or endangerment and criminal trespass in 2008.

