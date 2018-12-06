CLOSE
Ohio Woman Arrested For Dumping Hot Grease On Victim During Argument

different cooking utensil

Source: Newmann/Fuse / Getty

via Bossip.com:

An Ohio woman’s shocking actions are making headlines. Charlene Thompson was arrested after Hamilton County police say she poured hot grease on someone during an argument. Thompson, 61, is accused of dumping the grease on the unnamed victim Sunday, leaving them with severe burns to their back and arm.

NBC 4i reports that she now faces a charge of felonious assault. She already had two outstanding warrants for criminal damaging or endangering when she was arrested.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

Prior to this arrest, the news station reports that Thompson was accused twice between November 2016 and March 2017 of throwing rocks at a male neighbor’s windows, breaking them in the most recent offense, police wrote in criminal complaints.

She also was charged with assault and criminal damaging or endangerment and criminal trespass in 2008.

